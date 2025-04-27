IPL 2025: LSG opt to bowl first against MI in scorching Wankhede

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

With the Wankhede pitch expected to help the bowlers in the first innings, it came as no surprise that LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first.

Lucknow Super Giants bring in their express pacer Mayank Yadav in place of Shardul Thakur. Mumbai Indians hand Corbin Bosch a debut, coming for Mitchell Santner, who has a niggle. Karn Sharma also returns to the MI playing XI while Jasprit Bumrah starts on the substitutes bench.

Pant said it is a batting wicket. He said LSG's 6-1 record against the Mumbai Indians feels good, but he doesn't want to think about it too much.

Though Hardik Pandya has mostly preferred to field first at the Wankhede, considering the scorching hot and humid conditions for the early afternoon clash, the Mumbai Indians skipper said he did not mind batting first.

"We don't mind batting. It is just the mindset; it is about hydrating well, and we want to focus on the right things," he said.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma

Impact substitutes: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, PSVN Raju

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Impact substitutes: David Miller, Yuvraj Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh.

