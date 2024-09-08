Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Heartfelt Home Celebration

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 7, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraced a serene and intimate celebration at home, welcoming Lord Ganesha with love and devotion. The spiritually inclined actress, known for her faith and connection with Hinduism, shared a glimpse of her heartfelt celebration on social media. A stunning picture showcased a beautifully adorned Ganesha idol at her residence, surrounded by vibrant flowers and traditional sweets.

As Samantha prepares for her upcoming spy thriller series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Varun Dhawan, her personal life reflects her deepening spiritual journey. Despite her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has chosen to continue embracing Hinduism, which she had adopted in 2016 before their marriage. Her commitment to her spiritual path shines through in her quiet yet meaningful celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. With her upcoming series set to premiere in November 2024,

Samantha's fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearance while also appreciating her genuine and heartfelt approach to her spiritual beliefs.