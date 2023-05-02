Former World No 1 Saina Nehwal Withdraws from Asian Games Trials 

Hyderabad: Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Saina Nehwal has decided to skip the national badminton selections trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 as she’s experiencing some fitness issues.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) is conducting the Indian badminton squad selection trials from May 4 to 7 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana. The selected shuttlers will form the Indian squad for the Asian Games which are scheduled to begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Besides Saina Nehwal, the men’s pair of Kushal Raj and Prakash Raj has also withdrawn from the trials, PTI reported quoting BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Indian badminton players HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu won’t have to go through the national badminton selections trials as they have been granted direct entries into the Asian Games because they have managed to enter the top 20 in the BWF rankings. Similarly, men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and the women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were also exempted from selection trials.

