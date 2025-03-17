Special DG-Rail Manish Sharma passes away; CM Yadav says MP has lost dedicated IPS officer

Bhopal, March 17 (IANS) Senior IPS officer and Special Director General of Police (Railway), Manish Shankar Sharma, died in the wee hours of Monday in a hospital in the national Capital.

Manish Shankar Sharma (58), who had been sick for a long time, was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi and he died during treatment.

According to information, the 1992-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, had gone to Delhi for a check-up as he was suffering from a protracted illness, when he died due to a cardiac arrest during treatment.

Sharma had served in various capacities in the United Nations, at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Sharma's father, Kripa Shankar Sharma, had served as the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

Manish Shankar Sharma held a Masters in International Affairs and Public Policy from the University of California, specialising in International Security and Counter-Terrorism.

He had a diverse experience of 25 years with the government, having served across four continents, sources said.

Sharma had been conferred with a distinction by the Mayor of San Diego, USA, who issued an official proclamation declaring July 20, 2015 as the ‘Manish S. Sharma Day’ to honour his contribution towards enhancing US-India ties.

The deceased IPS officer is survived by his wife and two sons.

Sharma's death came as shock to people in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while expressing his condolences said that the Madhya Pradesh government has lost an honest and dedicated IPS officer.

"The untimely demise of Special DG Railways Manish Sharma is extremely sad. His death is certainly an irreparable loss for Madhya Pradesh government and society," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in statement.

The Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate, Vivek Tankha, and several other politicians from ruling BJP and Congress have expressed their condolences on the demise of Sharma.

"The news of the tragic demise of IPS Manish Sharma, Special DG Railways came as a shock for all of us. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this loss," Tankha posted on his social media account.

