SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman seeks legal relief over Sambhal violence case

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a stay on his arrest and the quashing of an FIR related to the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal during a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Barq has argued that his arrest would lead to "irreparable loss" and labelled the allegations against him as politically-motivated.

Denying his involvement in the incident, which claimed five lives and injured several others including 22 policemen, the Sambhal MP accused the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh of using the case as a means to target him for harassment.

Barq also asserted that he was not present in Sambhal at the time of the violence or the survey, claiming that he was in Bengaluru.

He stated that he planned to return to Sambhal to calm the situation but decided to remain in Delhi after learning about the FIR.

Despite staying away, Barq maintained he reached out to his community members over the phone to promote peace.

The violence in Sambhal unfolded after a local court ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid amid claims that the site previously housed a temple.

The situation escalated with stone-pelting and arson targeting security forces, leaving over 20 police personnel injured and many vehicles damaged.

Barq, along with Sohail Iqbal, son of local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, has been named in the FIR. Authorities allege that Barq visited the mosque days before the violence and delivered provocative remarks that incited the unrest.

Barq’s plea highlights his contention that the charges are baseless and driven by political vendetta, emphasising the "vengeful" stance of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh. The matter now awaits a decision from the Allahabad High Court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.