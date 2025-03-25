South Korean vice FM, deputy UN chief discuss cooperation on North Korean issues in New York

Seoul, March 25 (IANS) Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun has met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and discussed cooperation on North Korean issues, among other topics, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The meeting took place on Monday in New York as part of Kang's four-day trip, which also included a high-level open debate on UN peace operations as well as a briefing on the situation in Syria, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the meeting, Kang requested that the United Nations continue issuing strong messages denouncing North Korea's violations of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, such as its illegal military alignment with Russia.

Kang held a separate meeting with Haoliang Xu, associate administrator of the UN Development Programme, and proposed continuing to carry out more effective and influential joint projects.

Attending a UNSC high-level open debate on strengthening UN peace operations Monday, the vice foreign minister also underscored the need to develop missions tailored to each peace operation unit in order to help the UNSC effectively address changing realities, the ministry said.

She emphasised that the scope and direction of peace operations need to be adjusted to the specific on-site situations and that peace operations should be accompanied by conflict prevention, peace settlement and other efforts to ensure lasting peace.

Kang also vowed South Korea will continue to contribute to building cooperation between the UNSC and the UN Peacebuilding Commission, an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts in conflict-affected countries, according to the ministry.

