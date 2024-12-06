South Korean President, ruling party leader meet ahead of impeachment motion vote

Seoul, Dec 6 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), on Friday, sources said, ahead of a parliamentary vote on an impeachment motion against Yoon over his martial law declaration.

The meeting at the presidential residence was requested by Yoon, and was attended by Chung Jin-suk, Yoon's chief of staff, and PPP lawmaker Joo Jin-woo, Yonhap news agency reported.

The discussion likely focused on follow-up measures after Yoon's brief martial law decree Tuesday.

Han said Thursday he would make efforts to block the impeachment motion. However, he changed his stance overnight and called for the swift suspension of Yoon's power, revealing Yoon ordered the arrests of prominent politicians during his aborted martial law decree.

Impeaching Yoon requires a two-thirds vote at the 300-member National Assembly, meaning at least eight votes from the ruling party, which has 108 seats, are needed to pass it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.