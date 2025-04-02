South Korea: Oppn leader expects 'reasonable' verdict on Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, April 2 (IANS) South Korean Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said on Wednesday that he expects the Constitutional Court to deliver a "reasonable" verdict on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his short-lived martial law declaration.

Lee of the main Opposition Democratic Party made the remark as the court was set to decide whether to remove from office or reinstate Yoon on Friday.

"We, along with the people, will wait in anticipation for the Constitutional Court to reach a reasonable conclusion based on the ideals and values of the Constitution, its constitutional duties, the responsibilities entrusted by the people and a sense of historical mission," Lee said during a party meeting held at a protest tent in downtown Seoul.

Lee described the court as the "highest and last bastion" of constitutional order, underlining its importance in safeguarding the country's democracy, Yonhap news agency reported.

"How could there not be a decisive action to uphold constitutional order against acts that sought to destroy the constitutional system and the Constitution itself, and were actually put into motion?" he said.

"I believe that the court will respect the values of the Republic of Korea as a democratic republic and deliver a just ruling."

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Seoul advised American citizens in South Korea to avoid large crowds or demonstrations ahead of the Constitutional Court's verdict on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

The notice came as the top court is set to rule on Yoon's impeachment over his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

"In connection with the Constitutional Court's verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon, US citizens should anticipate large-scale demonstrations and an increased police presence," the embassy said in a posting on X.

"Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large crowds, gatherings, protests, or rallies," it said.

The advisory follows a similar notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul the previous day, in which it called for its citizens to take caution regarding safety and security.

The Chinese Embassy warned of "possible extreme incidents" and advised its people to "keep their distance from" and "not participate in, stay near, or watch" political demonstrations near the court and other areas in Seoul.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.