South Korea, Netherlands discuss North Korea's spy satellite launch in security talks

Seoul, May 31 (IANS) South Korea and the Netherlands held working-level diplomatic talks on Friday on disarmament and nonproliferation issues, including North Korea's latest launch of a military spy satellite, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Youn Jong-kwon, director general for international security at Seoul's foreign ministry, discussed the issues with Joost Flamand, director for security policy at the Netherlands' foreign ministry, reports Yonhap news agency.

They discussed the North's nuclear and missile programmes, including Pyongyang's botched attempt to launch a military spy satellite earlier this week and the North Korean sanctions regime in the UN Security Council.

The two sides also discussed artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and maritime security.

Later this year, in September, South Korea and the Netherlands plan to hold a high-level dialogue on the military use of AI in Seoul.

