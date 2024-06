Sophie Turner flaunts gold ring on engagement finger during Italy trip

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner seems to be in a new phase of her life after her tumultuous separation from singer-songwriter Joe Jonas.

The actress is now in a relationship with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, and they seem to be going the distance as she recently dropped a major engagement hint, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Sophie and Perry have been enjoying a romantic break in Capri, Italy, openly displaying their affection. During one outing, the actress kept a low profile while they enjoyed their getaway at the idyllic resort.

While visiting a bar, the Northampton-born actress wore an oversized navy sweater, blue jeans, a Louis Vuitton bag, and Adidas trainers. Observers quickly noticed a large gold band on her engagement finger as she held her iPhone and lit a cigarette. Perry, her apparent fiance, wore a casual T-shirt with white chinos and Toms as he held Sophie's wine.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Sophie and the British aristocrat Perry were first seen together in October 2023 at the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris, where they were spotted chatting and kissing.

Their relationship became public in January 2024 when Sophie posted a series of photos on her Instagram from a skiing trip with Perry and their friends, Rupert Gorsy and Amadea Kimmins. This outing comes just days after Sophie opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

Sophie and Joe, who share two children, stunned the world by announcing their divorce in September 2023. Following the media frenzy, Sophie admitted she struggled immensely with "mom guilt" while trying to keep her life private.

