Social media influencer booked for making reels at Tirumala

Tirupati, Oct 11 (IANS) Police have booked social media influencer Divvala Madhuri for making reels with her live-in partner and YSRCP MLC, Duvvada Srinivas, near the famed Venkateswara temple.

A case was registered against her at Tirumala One Town Police Station on a complaint by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

There are allegations that Madhuri acted inappropriately with Srinivas near the temple during the ongoing Brahmotsavam, thus desecrating the sanctity of the holy place.

Police registered the case against her under Sections 292 (public nuisance), 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 300 (disturbing religious assemblies) of BNS and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Police said Madhuri made reels on the sacred Mada streets of Tirumala.

DSP Vijaya Sekhar said as per the TTD rules the devotees should only speak about the Lord on Mada streets but Madhuri made reels and spoke about personal matters, thus hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

Meanwhile, reacting to the case Madhuri said she was booked due to political vendetta as she had made some comments on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

She said that it was a false case and that she would fight it out in court.

Madhuri said she and Srinivas went to Tirumala like commoners. She claimed that some media persons took their photos and denied making reels or doing a pre-wedding shoot.

Amid the ongoing Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, Madhuri and Srinivas allegedly organised photo shoots and shared short videos on social media platforms, triggering an uproar.

The duo’s act near the vicinity of the temple and the sacred tank (Srivari Pushkarini) apparently distracted pilgrims on their way to the temple.

The MLC, who has applied for divorce from his wife Vani, has publicly announced he was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend Madhuri.

The duo’s act sparked a new row close on the heels of the huge controversy over the alleged adulteration of ghee for making laddu prasadam of the Tirumala temple during the earlier regime.

The laddu controversy had also led to demands from various sections for strong measures to protect the sanctity of the hill shrine.

