SKorea likely to downgrade Covid on par with seasonal flu this month

Seoul, Aug 20 (IANS) In a step to lift all antivirus curbs and fully return to pre-pandemic normalcy, South Korea is likely to downgrade the infection level of COVID-19 to the lowest category on par with seasonal flu this month, health officials said Sunday.

Currently, the infection level of Covid in South Korea is categorised as Class 2, on par with chickenpox or measles. If the level is lowered to Class 4, or the lowest level, the virus will be on par with the seasonal flu, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Health authorities plan to hold a meeting on Monday, and they are expected to announce the planned downgrade of the COVID-19 infection level on Wednesday, officials said.

But the exact timing of when the adjustments would take effect could change depending on what the government and experts decide to do in terms of protection of high-risk patients and medical support for infected patients, officials said.

