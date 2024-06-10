Skilling entrepreneurs important for penetration of e-commerce in India: ONDC CEO

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Skilling entrepreneurs is important for increasing penetration of e-commerce in India, said T Koshy, MD and CEO at the government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Koshy said that the penetration of e-commerce in the digital area is "only six 7 per cent on the buy side, and maybe one or 2 per cent on the sell side".

He said that there is a large cross-section of people who are potential participants in the supply side. In addition to providing them with a technology centre, there is also a need to equip them with a wide variety of business processes including how to create the appropriate documentation, and barcodes to make sure that they can supply business across the country.

Besides making their work appealing and safe, "they must also comply with the tax, GST regulations, etc.," while operating across the country.

"All these various elements of successful transactions will become critical for them to take leverage of this to enhance market access," Koshy said.

To help in skilling, ONDC last year launched its ONDC Academy to empower individuals to make informed decisions, minimise operational setbacks, and maximise efficiency while facilitating e-commerce on the open network through the academy.

Koshy said that the e-learning series is available in seven or eight Indian languages. The platform is also working towards audio-video material.

He noted that the network is also approaching each of the ministries "to provide capacity building and hand-holding support".

Koshy said that the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and UGC are also making "this a part of the skill development".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.