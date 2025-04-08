iPhone Prices Set to Surge as Trump’s Tariffs Hit: Apple Stores See Rush in India

The Trump administration’s latest wave of tariffs is sending ripples through the global tech industry. Apple, one of the most heavily China-reliant tech giants, is expected to bear the brunt of these new trade measures. With fears of an imminent price hike, consumers across the U.S. are flocking to Apple retail stores to purchase iPhones before costs escalate.

The United States has levied retaliatory tariffs of up to 54% on goods imported from China — the manufacturing hub for most iPhones. As a direct consequence, Apple’s stock value has taken a hit in recent weeks.

Retailers Worried, Buyers Rushing

Retailers have raised concerns over the sharp rise in operational costs following tariff implementation. Meanwhile, speculation around a significant increase in iPhone prices has created a buying frenzy at Apple stores across the U.S. Market experts warn that these tariffs, introduced to reduce American dependence on Chinese manufacturing, could have a long-lasting impact on Apple’s global pricing strategy.

India Not Spared: iPhones May Cost 40% More

The effects are not limited to the U.S. Analysts estimate that iPhone prices could rise by up to 40% globally due to increased manufacturing and import costs. In India, premium models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be priced as high as ₹2 lakh, marking a significant jump from current levels.

A ₹2 Lakh iPhone? Here’s Why

China, with its strong infrastructure and skilled labor, has long been the manufacturing base for Apple. But with Donald Trump signaling stricter trade moves during his potential return to office, U.S. companies are being nudged to shift production back home.

Apple, still heavily dependent on Chinese assembly units, is now facing a cumulative 54% tariff rate on imports. If the company decides to pass this burden onto consumers:

The entry-level iPhone 16, currently priced at $799 (approx. ₹68,000), could rise to $1,142 (approx. ₹97,000) — a 43% hike.

Premium variants like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, equipped with AI features and 1TB storage, may shoot up to $2,300 (approx. ₹1.95 lakh).

What Lies Ahead?

While Apple is exploring options to diversify its supply chain, these tariffs underscore the challenges of global tech manufacturing amid shifting political landscapes. For consumers, especially in markets like India, the luxury of owning an iPhone could soon come with a much higher price tag.