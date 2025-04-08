Watch: Dire Wolves, Popularized By ‘Game of Thrones’, Howl Again After 10,000 years

Dire wolves, popularized by the famous web series Game of Thrones, have been revived after over 10,000 years, thanks to Colossal Biosciences, a de-extinction company.

The company released videos of three dire wolf pups – Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi – with the announcement, “SOUND ON. You’re hearing the first howl of a dire wolf in over 10,000 years.”

The male pups, Romulus and Remus, were born on October 1, 2024, while the female pup, Khaleesi, was born on January 31, 2025.

This major scientific development has proven that de-extinction is no longer a mere theory, but a reality.

What Were Dire Wolves?

Scientifically known as Canis dirus, dire wolves were large, powerful predators that roamed North America during the Pleistocene Epoch (2.58 million to 11,700 years ago). They became extinct around 10,000 years ago, likely due to climate change and the extinction of their prey species.

A Milestone in Science and Conservation

Colossal Biosciences stated that the de-extinction of the species marks a major milestone for science, conservation, and humanity. The company explained that the wolves were revived using genetic edits derived from a complete dire wolf genome, meticulously reconstructed from ancient DNA found in fossils dating back 11,500 to 72,000 years.

“This achievement is the result of years of pioneering science, tireless innovation, and unwavering dedication,” the company said.

Introducing Khaleesi, Colossal Biosciences wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “It's not #JurassicPark, but this moment signals the start of a new era in biodiversity and ecological restoration. The dire wolf is back, and for Colossal, this is only the beginning.”

The Promise and Challenges of De-extinction

The de-extinction of species offers several potential benefits, including advancements in genetics, biotechnology, and ecology, which could contribute to conservation efforts for endangered species. It could also help restore ecosystems, especially if accompanied by the return of other Pleistocene megafauna, such as mammoths, Giant Ground Sloths, and cave bears and lions.

However, de-extinction also comes with challenges. Genetic limitations pose a significant hurdle, as DNA from extinct species often degrades over time, making it difficult to obtain usable material for cloning or gene editing. Additionally, the revival of extinct species raises ethical concerns about whether humans should interfere with natural processes and potentially disrupt existing ecosystems.