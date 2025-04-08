POCO C71 begins first sale on Flipkart for Rs 6,499

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) POCO, India’s leading performance-driven smartphone brand, on Tuesday launched the first sale of its blockbuster C71 smartphone on e-commerce site Flipkart for Rs 6,499.

The POCO C71 redefines the smartphone experience with a 6.88" HD+ 120Hz display combined with wet touch display support and triple TUV certification for eye protection.

It also features a 32MP dual camera and a massive 5200mAh battery -- all at an unbelievable price.

The POCO C71’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 6,499 and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 7,499, making flagship-level features more accessible than ever.

Why Choose POCO C71?

POCO C71 has the segment’s largest and smoothest display -- 6.88” HD+ 120Hz display for ultra-fluid scrolling and gaming.

It is sleek and sports a stylish design and features a golden ring camera deco and a distinctive split-grid design for a bold, eye-catching look. The smartphone is just 8.26mm in size and is available in three colours: Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

The smartphone is Triple TUV certified and comes with blue light reduction, flicker-free display, and low motion blur for the safest screen experience.

With 12GB dynamic RAM (6GB + 6GB virtual) and an Octa-Core processor, the smartphone aces in seamless multitasking, ensuring a power-packed performance.

The 5200mAh battery with 15W fast charging ensures users stay powered up all day.

The 32MP dual camera comes with advanced photography features, film filters, and night mode.

The users will also get two major Android updates and four years of security updates for a future-ready experience.

POCO C71 has been designed for young, dynamic users seeking trendy yet functional devices. Don’t miss out on the first sale offers live only on Flipkart. Grab yours before it’s gone!

