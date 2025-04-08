PMK welcomes Supreme Court verdict against TN Governor Ravi

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, calling it a landmark ruling that strengthens state governments.

In a statement, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said, “This judgment puts an end to the arbitrary practice of Governors sitting on Bills passed by State governments. It mandates that any Bill must be approved within a maximum of four months.”

He added, “Today’s verdict gives significant power back to State governments. It ensures that Governors can no longer delay or obstruct important legislation that serves the State’s interests.”

Dr. Ramadoss also urged the Tamil Nadu government to swiftly fill the vacant posts of Vice-Chancellors in eight state universities, emphasising the need to safeguard students’ futures.

The PMK, it may be recalled had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has drawn support from across the political spectrum.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, K. Selvaperunthagai hailed the verdict, stating, “The top court has condemned the anti-people actions of the Governor and has sent a clear message against the deliberate delay in giving assent to Bills passed unanimously in the Assembly.”

He further said, “The ruling confirms that all powers lie with the elected government, while the Governor — being a nominal head — has only limited authority. The court has firmly rejected the BJP’s efforts to undermine the Constitution.”

DMK Rajya Sabha MP and Supreme Court advocate, S. Wilson also lauded the top court’s decision, saying, “This verdict applies not only to the Tamil Nadu Governor but to all Governors across India. As a result, the Governor ceases to be the Chancellor of State universities in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect.”

He added that the Supreme Court’s judgment also opens the door to legally challenge President Droupadi Murmu’s delay in giving assent to the NEET exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Governor R.N. Ravi acted illegally by withholding assent to 10 Bills, some of which have been pending since January 2020, and later sending them to the President after the Tamil Nadu legislature re-passed them.

A Bench, comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan held that the Governor had no authority to reserve a Bill for the President once it had been passed again by the Assembly in its original form.

The court stated that the Governor’s actions lacked bona fides and declared that the ten Bills were deemed to have received assent on the date they were re-presented to him.

The ruling emphasised that under Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor has no discretionary power and must act on the aid and advice of the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers.

The court clarified that only a substantially-altered Bill can be reserved for the President’s assent upon re-presentation. It also ruled out the Governor’s ability to simply withhold assent.

The top court's decision came after a plea by the Tamil Nadu government challenged Governor Ravi's refusal to approve several state Assembly Bills. The state sought court intervention to compel the Governor to decide on Bills within a set timeframe.

Setting deadlines for governors to act on state legislation, the Bench ruled that inaction can be subject to judicial review.

