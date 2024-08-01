Skill India Digital Hub empowering youth, creating more job opportunities: Union Minister

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) platform has seen around 88 lakh candidate registrations till June, along with 9.59 lakh mobile app downloads and 7.63 lakh candidates being enrolled for online courses.

SIDH offers 752 online courses, leading to 7.37 lakh minutes of digital content readily available and accessible for learners, informed Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development, Jayant Chaudhary.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the primary objective of the platform is to provide a comprehensive and accessible platform for skill enhancement, offering industry-relevant skill courses, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship support.

“SIDH is at the intersection of two of the most important initiatives of the government -- Skill India and Digital India,” said the Minister.

It aims to serve India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for skill development, education, employment and entrepreneurship landscape.

Envisioned to integrate with MSME and facilitate access to entrepreneurship schemes for the learners and job seekers, it offers courses and apprenticeship opportunities to the learners.

The minister also informed that there are 19 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) out of 33 which are exclusively for women.

These women NSTIs offer 19 courses under the Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) as well as 23 courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS).

To empower women entrepreneurs and spur economic growth, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has also unveiled the Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

This is aimed to address the distinct challenges that women face when starting and growing businesses.

In partnership with Britannia Industries Limited, the initiative will also offer financial grants and feature their products and services on the Skill India Digital Hub.

“In the skilling segment, under Jan Shikshan Sansthan, 82 per cent of our trainees are women. In the PMKVY short-term training programme, close to 45 per cent of the participants are women,” said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

