Sikander Kher on 'Aarya 3': 'We have truly become a family now'

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher, who is all geared up for the release of crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season 3 has opened up about the camaraderie shared by the cast and crew of the show on sets, and how they have become a family.

Sikandar plays the character of Daulat in the show.

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen.

Talking about the same, Sikandar said: "We've truly become a family now, and no matter how cliche that may sound, it's the reality. In fact, I was discussing this with Ram Madhvani and the people working with him on his next show."

The ‘Milan Talkies’ fame actor said: "I keep telling them that they're in for the time of their lives because the way they operate is how everyone should ideally be, though it's unfortunate that not everyone is."

The actor further shared: "They begin on time, treat everyone with the same level of respect on set, and equality prevails. It's just awesome. Everyone starts and finishes on time, and no one ever feels exhausted. As a performer, it's fantastic to return without feeling drained."

Sikander added: “This approach is all thanks to Ram and Amita Madhvani and their incredible work ethic. Amita emphasises that everyone on the set is someone's child, and we treat them like our own."

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan, who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side.

'The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.