Siddaramaiah hits back at PM Modi over his 'looting' remarks

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that the Congress government is looting the state.

Earlier, Modi had said that the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar are looting the state of Karnataka.

The Chief Minister dubbed Modi’s allegation as a bundle of lies.

Talking about the former chief minister H.D Kumaraswamy saying that the government is only engaged in attracting MLAs, the Chief Minister said Kumaraswamy has never spoken the truth. “Apart from making false allegations, he doesn’t do anything. Being in the opposition they should give suggestions to the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Talking regarding Hassan's Lok Sabha election candidate, the Chief Minister said that the candidate would be only announced once opinion of leaders of Hassan district are taken into consideration.

Reacting to MLA Basavaraj Yatnal's statement about Congress being a “shameless” government, the Chief Minister said that Yatnal himself is a shameless person.

He said that the BJP had also issued a notice to him because of his misbehaviour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.