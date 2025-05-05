Siddaramaiah govt to invite tender for ambitious tunnel project in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government is preparing to invite tenders for the ambitious tunnel road project in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolios of Water Resources, Bengaluru Development, and Town Planning, said, “We have to start the tunnel road project, and we are inviting tenders. We need land that belongs to the military and other organisations in Bengaluru.”

“We have sent a proposal to the military regarding the requirement for land. There are also properties belonging to private owners and the metro, which we are in the process of acquiring. In this context, we need to sit and discuss the specific requirements of the project,” added Shivakumar, who is also the in-charge Minister for Bengaluru Urban District.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allocated Rs 42,000 crore for tunnel roads. Of this, Rs 17,780 crore will be used to construct tunnels along NH-7 from Hebbal to Hosur Road up to the Silk Board junction, a major bottleneck in the city’s tech corridor. Authorities are currently preparing a detailed project report. The state government has also provided a guarantee for the project worth Rs 19,000 crore.

The government plans to construct a 60-km urban tunnel from East-West and North-South corridors within Bengaluru city, connecting major arterial roads and bypassing surface traffic.

The tunnel will be constructed underground, preserving surface space and the city’s aesthetics. Since the project is expected to connect NH-7 with NH-14, the Karnataka government has proposed that it be taken up in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Dy CM Shivakumar requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate funds for both the Karnataka government and the NHAI in the Central budget.

Responding to a question about the government's plan to raise the height of the Alamatti Dam, also known as the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam, built on the Krishna River, Shivakumar said, “We have discussed the matter with the concerned ministers to determine the stand to be taken. In this regard, we have also consulted our legal team and are expecting their opinion within two days, after which we will present it. We are committed to raising the height of the dam to 524 meters.”

“We have begun land acquisition and are preparing for the legal aspects of the project, he said.

When asked about Andhra Pradesh and Telangana benefiting from 13 tmc of water, Shivakumar said, "Let them have benefits or incur losses, we will build the dam up to 524 meters, and we will do whatever is required."

The Almatti Dam is part of the Upper Krishna River Project (UKRP) in the Krishna River valley. It had previously been a point of contention between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Following a legal battle, Karnataka was permitted to raise the height of the Almatti reservoir to 524 meters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated on May 3 that a strong demand will be made for the issuance of a gazette notification during the Krishna River Valley meeting of the four concerned states, convened by the Union Jal Shakti Minister on May 7.

The second tribunal’s verdict had allocated 173 TMC of water to Karnataka. “To utilise this allocation effectively, the dam height must be raised from 519 meters to 524 meters. For this to happen, the gazette notification must be issued. We will reiterate this demand in the upcoming meeting,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

When asked about the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s controversial statement that Ram is a fictional character, Shivakumar said he was unaware of the comment and would respond after obtaining more information.

Regarding his visit to the Mandya and Ramanagara regions, Shivakumar said, “There is a requirement for water in Channarayapatna, and drinking water is also needed. The project has been pending, and we need to assess the status. In this context, I, former MP D.K. Suresh, Bengaluru Rural Congress MP C.P. Yogeshwara, and other leaders will visit the site to request farmers’ cooperation for the project.”

