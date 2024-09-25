Shweta Tripathi on giving her voice to Jagriti: ‘It’s a story about dignity’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi, best known for her commendable works in ‘Mirzapur’ has lent her voice to the character in the show ‘Jagriti- Ek Nayi Subah’.

Shweta has given her voice to a powerful poem ‘Tum Ladki Ho’ performed by herself that captures a brief side of Jagriti’s journey.

She expressed her admiration and said, “Lending my voice to Jagriti’s story was a natural choice. Her journey highlights the unfair disadvantages so many children are forced to face just because of where they are born.”

“It’s a story about dignity and breaking free from societal labels. No one should be deprived of basic rights or opportunities because of the community they come from.” She concluded.

For the unversed, the thought-provoking poem performed by Shweta has been taken on through live nukkad natak performances across Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Patna that have now become the starting of many conversations about the social changes in society.

Apart from Shweta, Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu, Indian Sprinter Hima Das, Paralympic Gold Medalist Sumit Antil, and Comedian Bharti Singh have also become part of the movement.

Talking about the struggle of girls and women, Mirabai said, “Coming from a small village and being a woman who wanted to enter a male domain such as weight lifting, I know what it feels like to be told that your dreams are too big for you. Jagriti’s story echoes the hardships many of us have faced. Every child deserves a fair shot at life, and that’s why I stand with her in this movement—because no one should be held back by where they were born.”

Bharti added some humor to the issue and said, “As a woman, I have faced a fair share of body image judgments. But I turned those obstacles into my strength. Jagriti’s story is a reminder that every child deserves dignity and the chance to dream big. This movement is about breaking the cycle of stigma and giving everyone the same opportunities.”

The show started to air on September 16, 2024, on Zee TV and focuses on the story of a young girl named Jagriti fighting for the rights of the marginalized community where innocent babies are branded as criminals moments after their birth.

The show features, Aarya Babbar, Asmi Deo and Prakhar Saxena in crucial roles.

–IANS

