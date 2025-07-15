Shubanshu Shukla’s experience extremely valuable for India’s Gaganyaan mission: ISRO

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The experience gained by IAF Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla onboard the International Space Station will be extremely valuable for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, said ISRO on Tuesday.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft "Grace" carrying IAF Group Captain Shukla and three other astronauts, part of the Axiom Space Mission-4 (Ax-4) splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 p.m. IST (4:31 AM CT).

"The experience gained by Shubanshu Shukla during his time on the ISS will be extremely valuable for the Gaganyaan programme planned over the next two years," said Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, ISRO

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the safe return of Shukla from ISS establishes India’s permanent place in the space domain.

"As I said, with this success, India has established a permanent place in the domain of space. It is a moment of pride for the entire world, but it holds special significance for India -- this is truly a historic moment..."

Shukla, along with fellow astronauts Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), boarded SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft "Grace" at 3:30 a.m. CT (2 PM IST) on Monday.

Shukla flew to the ISS on June 26, and scripted history by becoming the first from the country to reach the International Space Station. He also became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 odyssey.

“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India’s aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone, it is a proud stride for India’s growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours,” Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on social media platform X.

“The 18-day ISS sojourn by Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla paves the way ahead for India’s many ambitious space odysseys which will take Indians to the moon and beyond under the inspiring and visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji. As the Dragon Spacecraft splashes down on Earth, it opens new horizons and endless opportunities for India’s rapidly growing space sector. Heartiest congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla,” added Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas on X.

Meanwhile, Shukla’s family also expressed joy and pride over his safe return.

"This is a matter of great pride for me and my family that my son traveled to space, and it was only possible due to the blessings of all my fellow countrymen. We are especially grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, under whose efforts this became possible..." Shukla's father Shambhu Dayal Shukla told IANS.

During his more than two weeks stay aboard the ISS, Shukla completed over 310 orbits, traversing an astounding 1.3 crore kilometres -- equivalent to travelling 33 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

The crew also witnessed over 300 sunrises and sunsets from the orbital lab.

Shukla, along with other crew members, will now undergo a rehabilitation programme (about seven days) under the supervision of the Flight Surgeons to adapt back to Earth's gravity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.