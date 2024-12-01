Shraddha Kapoor recreates ‘Tussi na jao’ moment with her furry friend

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor recently shared an adorable video recreating the iconic "Tussi na jao" moment with her pet dog, Small.

The video features her playful puppy trying to stop her from leaving by tugging at her outfit. The dog can be seen holding Shraddha’s yellow kurta in its mouth, offering a heartwarming display of affection. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Half-Girlfriend’ actress posted this precious moment with her pet before heading to Delhi.

To add a touch of nostalgia, Shraddha referenced a famous line from the iconic film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” In her caption, she wrote, “Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao,” echoing the memorable dialogue from the movie. She also included an emotional face emoji, capturing the bittersweet moment.

The video was accompanied by the song “Ladki Badi Anjani Hai” from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film. For those unfamiliar, the popular dialogue "Tussi na jao" is delivered by child actor Parzaan Dastur in a scene where Kajol’s character, Anjali, is about to leave with her fiancé, Aman (played by Salman Khan).

The ‘Stree’ actress also shared another Instagram story, hinting that she is set to attend a musical event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

After departing from Mumbai, she posted a picture of herself on the flight, showing a page from the book she’s reading during her journey, with the stunning blue sky visible through the window in the background.

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in the film “Stree 2”, directed by Amar Kaushik, which was released on August 15 this year. The horror-comedy, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, became a massive hit and was declared an all-time blockbuster. The film also featured Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, with Akshay Kumar making a cameo and Tamannaah Bhatia appearing in a special role.

