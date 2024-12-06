Shraddha Kapoor has a ‘without ticket’ partner for trip

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all packed up and ready to go but is joined by a “without ticket” travel partner for the trip.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her perfectly packed suitcase. However, her furry-friend “Small” joins the actress by sitting in the bag.

The actress captioned the post: “Packed and ready lekin iska ticket kaha hai?”

It was in September, when Shraddha shared that she had welcomed a new pet, a Yorkie. The actress introduced her pet as ‘nanhi stree’, whom she named 'Small'.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a series of heartwarming pictures featuring her new furry friend. In the photos, she wore a casual baby pink T-shirt and black trousers, sitting on the floor while lovingly cradling her adorable pet, ‘Small.’

For the caption, she wrote: “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye ‘Small’ se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka… Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai… Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai (sic)”.

The actress was last seen in the blockbuster 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank', directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to the 2018 movie 'Stree'. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Talking about the actress, Shraddha made her acting debut in the 2010 thriller 'Teen Patti', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R. Madhavan.

She gained stardom after essaying the role of Arohi in romantic musical 'Aashiqui 2' directed by Mohit Suri. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Ek Villain', 'Haider', 'ABCD 2', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Haseena Parkar', 'Stree', 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', 'Chhichhore', 'Street Dancer 3D', 'Baaghi 3', and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

