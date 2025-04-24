Isha Malviya wore lehenga weighing over 40 kilos for Marathi debut song ‘Shaky’

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Television actress Isha Malviya made her debut in the Marathi music industry with the track Shaky. She said that the most challenging part about the song was wearing a lehenga that weighed 40-45 kilos while dancing.

Asked about the difference in vibes on the set compared to her previous music videos or television shoots, Isha,who teamed up with Sanju Rathod of Gulabi Saree fame, said: "The vibe was great because everyone was speaking in Marathi, and I was just observing their faces, trying to understand what they were talking about. But everyone was sweet.

“People were really nice and cooperative, and Sanju is a sweetheart. He’s not only very talented but also has a very pure heart."

Isha recalled one particularly tough experience filming Shaky.

She said: "The most challenging part was wearing a lehenga that weighed 40-45 kgs while dancing. It was extremely difficult to even take a single step, yet I had to perform the entire dance sequence, including the signature Shaky step.”

“Despite the difficulty, I love challenges and pushed through it."

Isha, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, shares that she wasn't exposed to Marathi songs during her childhood.

She said: "When I moved to Mumbai, I started learning more about it. Gulabi Sadi was a massive hit, and that’s when I realized the Marathi industry is really evolving. This song isn't just a Marathi song; it’s a Marathi pop song that blends Afro beats, hip-hop music, and more. It’s something different."

With her debut in Marathi music, Isha is now looking forward to expanding her horizons further.

She said: "I’m definitely super excited for the upcoming Marathi projects, and I’m open to everything."

Among the many memorable moments from the shoot of Shaky, one stands out for the actress. Isha reveals, "There have been many, but one I’ll never forget is the 40-45 kgs lehenga. I could hardly walk in it, but I still managed to do my dance sequence and shot it."

