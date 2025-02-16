Shraddha Kapoor asks a very unique question to her fans

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor has openly spoken about her love for food on several occasions and her recent Instagram post proves the same.

The 'Stree' actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of herself with a bowl of papaya. Her post also included a very interesting question for her InstaFam.

"Kya lagta hai????- Chaat masala daala ya Chaat masala nahi daala (What do you think????- Did I add chaat masala or not?", the diva asked.

This was followed by another post where Shraddha Kapoor revealed that in fact, she did put chaat masala on her papaya. The 'Baaghi' actress wrote, "God ne papaya banaya hi chaat masala ke liye (God made papaya to be eaten with chaat masala)"

Before this, Shraddha Kapoor used social media to share a few tips for clicking a good photograph. The 'Chhichhore' actress talked about changing the angle and not the colors.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted two pictures of herself. The first click shows her holding the phone camera on top of her as she poses for a selfie. The second photograph had her holding the camera as she played with her furry friends.

“Angle badlo, rang nahi (change the angle, not the colour),” she captioned the post.

Some time back, Shraddha Kapoor shared a great idea for a Valentine's gift with her fans. She took to her IG, and dropped a video, suggesting a Valentine's Day gift idea.

The stunner was heard saying in the clip, "Everyone wants to do something special on Valentine's Day but we give gifts on Diwali, Rashkabandhan, even after board results. Why can't we gift a nice bracelet for Valentine's Day?"

She further added, "You can gift anything which can be used on a daily basis. Just gift something, anything. I am not asking you to mortgage your house to buy something, you can also give a lab-grown diamond."

Shraddha Kapoor captioned her latest Insta post, "Gift do gift Valentine’s pe Bohot hua...Heartfelt".

Shifting our focus to Shraddha Kapoor's professional commitments, reports suggest that the stunner will be a part of the upcoming installment of the popular "Dhoom" franchise. She is expected to share the screen with her ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. However, the fans are still waiting for an official announcement.

