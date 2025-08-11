Shiv Sena-UBT urges HM Shah to clarify whereabouts, health of former VP Dhankhar

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide authentic information about the whereabouts, safety, and health of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, before the matter is taken to the Supreme Court.

The trigger is, Raut said, from July 21, the day former Vice President Dhankar resigned, till this day on Monday, there has been no information about the former VP's whereabouts. In a letter to the Home Minister, Raut asked, “Where is Dhankhar? How is his health? Is he safe?”

He further said, “There is no clarity on these matters. Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful. There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern.”

“What exactly has happened to our Vice President? Where is he? How is he? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions,” stated Raut.

He further added that rumours are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar, the former Vice President, has been confined to his residence and is not reportedly safe.

Raut said some colleagues from the Rajya Sabha are even contemplating filing a writ petition of Habeas Corpus in the Supreme Court, as the members of the upper house are genuinely worried about the whereabouts of the former Vice President and whether he is safe and healthy.

Raut recalled that on July 21, the Parliament session commenced. At 11 a.m. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar initiated the proceedings. During the session, he appeared normal and conducted the session in a usual manner.

“There was a verbal altercation between him and the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, after which the House proceedings were adjourned for the day. This suggests that the Chairman’s health was fine at that time. However, after 6 p.m. on the same day, it was announced that the Vice President had resigned from his post, citing health reasons. This was shocking for everyone,” said Raut.

