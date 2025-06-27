Shiv Sena, BJP slam Thackeray cousins for opposing Hindi in Maha schools

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) As estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray unite in opposing what they call the "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra’s school curriculum, the Shiv Sena and BJP on Friday hit back, accusing them of indulging in political theatrics ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam dismissed the opposition as mere political posturing.

“This is just politics. Marathi is and should be known to everyone in Maharashtra. We have made Marathi compulsory in all schools, but we have not imposed any strict rules for Hindi. With the BMC elections approaching, this narrative is being created to appeal to Marathi voters. The Maharashtra government has already clarified this. Whether it’s the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or our Education Minister, they have all stated that Hindi is not being forced. Students have 22 language options, including Hindi. So, this is only a political strategy to attract Marathi voters in BMC polls,” he said.

Another Shiv Sena leader, Shaina NC said, “The way Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are suddenly coming together is purely political. With BMC elections around the corner, they are trying to capitalise on emotional issues. Our leader, Eknath Shinde, has made it clear that there will be consultations with all stakeholders. Marathi will remain the first language. We are not making Hindi compulsory. Our priority remains Marathi.”

BJP leader Ram Kadam also criticised the Thackeray cousins, saying, “Marathi was, is, and will always be the language of Maharashtra. We have not made Hindi mandatory. Only Marathi has been made compulsory. Uddhav Thackeray has a copy of the Government Resolution (GR), but perhaps he doesn’t understand it—just like he once claimed he couldn’t read the budget. During his tenure, Uddhav Thackeray accepted the three-language policy. Now he is opposing it. Why mislead the public? No one is enforcing Hindi. People already know how to speak Hindi. This is just a political stunt before the BMC elections.”

Meanwhile, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray reiterated their opposition to the state government's recent order making Hindi the default third language in primary education. Their parties have announced separate protests scheduled for July 6 and 7, further fueling speculation of a political reunion after nearly two decades, possibly timed with local body elections across Maharashtra.

The controversy stems from a recent order issued by the BJP-led Mahayuti government, stating that Hindi will “in general” be the third language for Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi- and English-medium schools—unless at least 20 students in a class opt for another language.

In response, both Thackeray cousins held separate press conferences, criticising the move and the broader three-language policy, calling it an unwelcome attempt to impose Hindi in a state with a rich Marathi linguistic and cultural identity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.