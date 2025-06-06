Shilpa Shetty pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her ‘sister from another mother’

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to wish her friend Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal on her birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Calling her a sister from another mother, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a heartwarming video capturing their cherished memories. In the clip, Shilpa and Akanksha are seen posing together, both radiating happiness. The video also includes candid solo shots of the birthday girl. Needless to say, it beautifully reflects the strong bond of friendship they share.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sister from another mother, my Gemini Twin My fav egg sandwich / coconut macaroon / tiramisu maker. Have sooo much gratitude for your unconditional love and support always. Here’s to more laughs, gyan, darshans and memories together. Wishing you great health and happiness always my darling AKKU.”

Akanksha Malhotra shares a close friendship with Shilpa Shetty and is often seen alongside her and Raj Kundra at social gatherings. From attending Shilpa’s Karwa Chauth festivities to celebrating Shamita Shetty’s birthday, Akanksha has been a regular presence in the Shetty-Kundra circle. She has also joined the couple on a Maldives getaway, as well as during Diwali celebrations.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actress is currently in London, and a few days ago she posted a video capturing a street performer playing the soulful tune of her iconic track ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se’ from her blockbuster movie “Dhadkan.” Shilpa recorded the scene while panning the camera to show the performer and the bustling surroundings — reliving the magic of one of her most memorable film moments. Shilpa also turned the camera toward herself, smiling and swaying gently to the melody, visibly enjoying the tune that once defined a major chapter of her film career.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming Kannada action drama “KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.