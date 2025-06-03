Shashi Tharoor-led delegation meets Brazil's Acting Foreign Minister, discuss enhancing anti-terror cooperation

Brasilia, June 3 (IANS) An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor held a meeting with Brazil's Acting Foreign Minister, Maria Laura da Rocha, and discussed strengthening collaboration on anti-terrorist cooperation, multilateralism, and democratic values between both the countries.

The delegation on Monday also thanked the South American country for understanding India's stand against terrorism and views shared on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Brazil in a post said: "A high-level All-Party Delegation led by MP Shashi Tharoor met Acting Foreign Minister of Brazil, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha. They thanked Brazil for its understanding against terrorism, shared views on the Pahalgam attack, and discussed strengthening cooperation on anti-terrorist cooperation, multilateralism, and democratic values."

Earlier, the Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Tharoor met Brazilian Senator Nelson Trad Filho, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front in the Federal Senate, to discuss the menace of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation conveyed India's bipartisan resolve and also thanked Brazil for its support in the global fight against terror.

After successful visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, the nine-member Indian delegation which arrived in Brazil for a two-day visit includes Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad, Telugu Desam Party MP GM Harish Balayogi, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs -- Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

As part of India's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and the country's sustained sustained campaign against cross-border terrorism, the high-level all-party Parliamentary delegation arrived in Brazil on Sunday evening (local time).

"The All-Party Delegation led by MP Shashi Tharoor met Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front in the Federal Senate, to discuss the menace of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam attack. They conveyed India's bipartisan resolve and thanked Brazil for its support in the global fight against terror," the Indian Embassy in Brazil said in another social media post on X.

Earlier, the Indian delegation also met Ambassador Celso Amorim, Head Adviser to the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and briefed him on India's resolute response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April.

The Indian delegation also discussed the need for strengthened global cooperation against terrorism, alongside shared commitments to peace, security, and democratic values. They also thanked Brazil for its continued support in the fight against terrorism.

"A high-level All-Party Delegation, led by MP Shashi Tharoor, met with Ambassador Celso Amorim, Head Adviser to the President of Brazil. The delegation briefed him on India's resolute response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and discussed the need for strengthened global cooperation against terrorism, alongside shared commitments to peace, security, and democratic values. The delegation thanked Brazil for its continued support in the fight against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Brazil said in a post on X.

"The Embassy of India in Brazil extends a warm welcome to Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador-Designate of India to Brazil. He was warmly received by Andre Saboia, senior representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, along with Embassy officials. We look forward to working under his leadership to further strengthen the dynamic and strategic partnership between India and Brazil," the Indian Embassy in Brazil said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Tharoor in a post on X said: "Our day in Brasilia begins with a visit to the Presidential Palace, where we meet with my old friend the Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Ambassador Celso Amorim (Brazil's longest-serving Foreign Minister twice & Defence Minister once). A full & rewarding discussion followed."

"India Parliamentary delegation led by ⁦Shashi Tharoor met with the President of Brazil's Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Nelsinho Trad, and had a good & comprehensive discussion. The Senator extended full support to India," said Ambassador and one of the Indian delegation members, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in a social media post on X.

"India Parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor met with Celso Amorim, Chief Adviser of the President of Brazil & former Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as Defence. Amorim emphasised Brazil's condemnation of Terrorism and support for India," Ambassador Sandhu added on X.

"The All Party Delegation to the Americas met with the India-Brazil Friendship Front (Federal Senate), led by Senator Nelsinho Trad, today. India and Brazil share a deeply valued partnership across multiple multilateral platforms. We discussed the significance of #OperationSindoor and collaborative efforts to address terrorism. Glimpses from the meeting!" said Bharaiya Janata Part (BJP) MP and one of the delegaion member, Tejasvi Surya, in a social media post on X.

"The All Party Delegation to the Americas called on Ambassador Celso Amorim, Head Adviser of the Special Advisory to the President of Brazil, this morning. We discussed our position of #ZeroToleranceToTerrorism and Operation Sindoor. In a long and frank conversation, he expressed deep support, sympathy, and condemned the Pakistani attack. Highlighted how terrorism is a global threat and all countries must come together to address it. Brazil, a long standing ally of India, stands with us in this combat against terror. A fruitful start to our Brazil visit," BJP MP Surya added.

The Indian delegation briefed Brazilian counterparts on recent developments in India, particularly in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation also conveyed India's strong national consensus and resolute stance in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming the country's policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.