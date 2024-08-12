Shah Rukh Khan says he resonates with Mufasa as a father

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return as the voice of Mufasa in the upcoming animated film ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’. The megastar said that he relates with the character of Mufasa as a father, and also resonated with his journey in the film.

The film will also feature the voices of his cubs Aryan Khan and AbRam. While Aryan will lend his voice to the character of Simba in the Hindi version of the film, AbRam will be voicing the character of Young Mufasa.

Talking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film”.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional.

SRK added, “It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful”.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said in a statement, “The ferocious Mufasa is more than just a fictional character, he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations, a quality Disney strives to bring with every story”.

“When Mufasa: The Lion King was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family entertainer as Mufasa and Simba. Now, with AbRam joining the cast, this movie has become even more special to us. Our endeavour here is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this incredible story with their families”, he added.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is directed by Barry Jenkins.

