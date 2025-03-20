‘Shaadi Mubarak: Phere Aur Fun Unlimited’ to showcase real-life wedding journeys

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) A wedding reality show titled “Shaadi Mubarak: Phere Aur Fun Unlimited” is to premiere from March 22, which will follow five influencer couples on their real-life wedding journeys, packed with laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments.

The show's influencer couples include Sana Grover & Swadheet Chaturvedi, Harshit Arora & Vanshika Gaba, Rupali Hasija & Vijay Kamble, Dolly Shah & Shubham Chaurasia, and Prashant Kapoor & Manita Ralhan. It will premiere on March 22.

Sharing their excitement, popular influencer couple Harshit Arora and Vanshika Gaba said, "From sharing everyday moments with our followers to now having our real wedding aired on television, this journey has been nothing short of incredible! As content creators, we are used to curating special moments, but this time, the cameras captured our raw emotions, our love, and the magic of our big day in the most authentic way.”

Prashant Kapoor and Manita Ralhan added that being influencers means sharing their lives online.

“But we never thought we would be sharing our wedding on national television! This is a dream we did not even know we had, and it is giving us and our audience an experience like no other. Our followers always ask us for wedding updates, and now they get to witness every heartfelt moment with us. Our families are beyond excited, and this show has made our wedding journey even more magical.”

Dolly Shah and Shubham Chaurasia always believed in sharing real, relatable content with their audience.

“But this is something we could have never planned for. It is beyond extraordinary! Seeing our wedding—already a dream for us—turn into a beautifully captured celebration on TV feels surreal. Our followers have been on this journey with us, and now they get to experience the emotions, the traditions, and the magic right alongside us.”

Rupali Hasija and Vijay Kamble said, "Social media has always been a big part of our lives, but we never thought we would get to share our most precious moment—our wedding—on such a grand scale! This is giving us a chance to not just celebrate our love with our family but with our entire online community.

“The response from our followers has been overwhelming as they feel like they are a part of our wedding journey! Our families were emotional and excited to see how everything would unfold on-screen.”

Sana Grover and Swadheet Chaturvedi shared that they never imagined that their wedding, one of the most personal and emotional moments of their lives, would be celebrated on national television.

“Our families were beyond excited and a little curious about how everything would unfold. A massive thank you to the team for giving us this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn our love story into a beautiful memory for the world to see!"

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: “Our latest offering, Shaadi Mubarak: Phere Aur Fun Unlimited, is a heartwarming tribute to the spirit of Indian weddings, capturing the beauty of love, family bonds, and traditions that define our culture. Indian weddings are vibrant, larger-than-life affairs, and we wanted to bring the excitement, drama, and humour behind the wedding journey to our audiences in the most authentic way possible.”

Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, &TV, Zing, Big Magic, and Anmol, said, "Shaadi Mubarak: Phere Aur Fun Unlimited is not just a reality show—it’s a grand celebration of India’s most cherished tradition. With a captivating mix of comedy, drama, and heartfelt emotions, the show beautifully encapsulates the magic of Indian weddings.”

