‘September 5’ to open second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The historical-drama-thriller film ‘September 5’, directed by Tim Fehlbaum is set to open the upcoming edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival. The film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards this year, and offers a unique look into one of the most tension-filled moments in modern media history.

The film is a recreation of ABC TV's extraordinary coverage during the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis, transforming a tragic historical event into a pulse-pounding standoff. The film is set almost entirely within the claustrophobic confines of the ABC Sports station, just a few hundred feet from the actual event, and captures the raw, unfiltered experience of journalists thrust into an unprecedented live broadcasting challenge.

The film stars John Magaro and Leonie Benesch, Peter Sarsgaard, Ben Chaplin, and Benjamin Walker.

Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow and Festival Director, Red Lorry Film Festival, said, “‘September 5’ is a testament to the stories that define human resilience and courage. By choosing this true story, we're setting the tone for Red Lorry Film Festival's commitment to bringing profound, globally significant narratives to our audience”.

He further mentioned, “This film embodies exactly what we aim to do, not just showcase cinema, but create experiences that challenge, move and inspire viewers. It's a remarkable way to kick off our festival, reminding everyone that great cinema is about connecting human experiences across borders and generations”.

This year’s festival lineup also included ‘Anora’, ‘The Last Showgirl’, ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Karz’ and ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. Titles premiering in India from Berlin, promises a breathtaking exploration of world cinema, with Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2 in Mumbai and an exciting debut chapter, Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse.

The festival is set to be held from March 21 to 23, 2025 in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Tickets for the festival are available on BookMyShow.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.