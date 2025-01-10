Security of Trinamool’s slain Malda councillor was withdrawn after order from Cabinet member: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Friday that the security provided by the police to the slain Trinamool Congress councillor from Malda, Dulal Sarkar a.k.a. Babla, was withdrawn following telephonic instructions to Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav, by an influential member of the state Cabinet.

“Now it is clear that the assassination was the fallout of an internal rivalry in Trinamool Congress. I am saying with full responsibility that the security allotted earlier to Sarkar was withdrawn following the instructions of an influential and heavyweight member of the state Cabinet.

“The situation is very alarming in West Bengal, Anyone can be a victim anytime,” the LoP told media persons.

According to political observers the allegations made by Adhikari sound like an extension of the Chief Minister’s statements holding the district police responsible for not being able to prevent the murder of Sarkar.

Soon after the information of Sarkar’s murder surfaced on January 2 afternoon she said that the tragedy took place due to the lackadaisical approach of the district SP.

“Previously Babla used to get security cover which was later withdrawn. So there are surely lapses on the part of the police. Babla was with me from the beginning,” the Chief Minister said on the day of the murder.

Already the theory of infighting in Trinamool Congress being the reason behind Sarkar's assassination has been established with the arrest of heavyweight party leader from the district Narendra Nath Tiwari.

Tiwari was the Malda town president of Trinamool Congress and also the district president of the Hindi cell of the ruling party in the district.

Sarkar was attacked on January 2 morning while standing at a busy crossing in the area.

Three helmet-clad assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire.

The first two bullets missed, but the third struck Sarkar in the head. He was immediately rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital where he died.

