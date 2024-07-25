School job case: WBBPE approaches HC challenging order on bearing expense for hiring IT experts (Lead)

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), on Thursday afternoon approached the Calcutta High Court challenging an earlier order directing it to bear the expenses for hiring IT experts to aid the CBI in recovering deleted Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet data.

The OMR sheets were used in the written examination for recruitment of primary teachers in West Bengal-run schools.

Earlier the Board had sent a note to the CBI expressing its inability to bear the expenditure of hiring the IT experts.

The WBBPE has also approached a Division Bench headed by Justice Harish Tandon challenging the earlier order on this count by the Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on July 5.

Immediately after the order from Justice Mantha, CBI officials took the help of independent cyber experts and conducted marathon raids at the office of S Basu Roy & Company, the agency responsible for providing the OMR sheets.

The CBI officials seized 34 electronic gadgets from the office of S Basu Roy & Company.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the WBBPE informed Justice Mantha that the OMR sheets used in the written examinations in 2014, 2016 and 2017 were destroyed following the instructions of Trinamool Congress legislator and former WBBPE President Manik Bhattacharya unilaterally.

