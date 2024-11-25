SC issues notice on PIL seeking directions to integrate legal education, self-defence training into school curriculum

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to integrate legal education and self-defence training into the school curriculum.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan issued notice, seeking the responses of the Centre and state governments in the matter.

The plea is tentatively listed for hearing on January 7 next year as per the computerised case status.

The plea, drawn by advocate Reepak Kansal, said that integrating legal education and self-defence training in the school curriculum would enable the students to understand the rights and the consequences of illegal activities.

"It is essential for every citizen of the country to understand the basic laws of the land in order to assert and protect their fundamental rights which are guaranteed by the Constitution of India. In the absence of the said legal knowledge, an individual may struggle to fully comprehend or exercise their rights. Therefore, it is crucial to incorporate basic legal education into the academic curriculum and also to promote self-defence training at the School Level to ensure that the children could protect themselves in case of any unseen adversaries," the PIL added.

It said that as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (1990), India is obligated to protect children from all forms of violence and abuse.

Further, it said that Articles 39(e) and 39(f) of the Constitution of India require the government to protect children from abuse and ensure equal opportunities for all, thereby reinforcing the need for effective legal and protective measures.

Referring to Section 34 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the PIL said that self-defence training to children can help them to develop the skills which are needed to protect themselves.

Section 34 provides that actions taken in the exercise of the right of private defence are not considered to be criminal and this legal provision ensures that individuals who take action to protect themselves or others from imminent harm are given immunity for their defensive actions.

"The school students of the country have a right to know about Section 34 of BNS, 2023 to protect themselves in case of such crime committed against these children. There are several incidents in which, victims, who are essentially children, could not defend themselves due to lack of skill of self-defence which warranted to overcome such situations," the PIL said.

It added that legal literacy would enhance understanding of rights, help children avoid illegal activities and seek assistance when needed and would also empower students, especially girls, by teaching them to protect themselves and boosting their confidence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.