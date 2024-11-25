Laos government seeks measures to address challenges

Vientiane, Nov 25 (IANS) Members of the Laos government, along with representatives from ministries and organisations, gathered to discuss and seek actionable measures to address the country's critical priorities and strategic economic objectives for the upcoming months.

The meeting emphasised the need for the Prime Minister's Office to stay focused on achieving the government's 2024 targets, particularly in addressing pressing economic and financial issues, as well as urgent social challenges, in a concrete and effective manner, Lao National TV reported on Monday.

During the government's monthly meeting for November, discussions focused on improving mechanisms to enhance investment facilitation, stimulate tourism, and advance infrastructure development.

Resolutions were passed to address pressing economic challenges in Laos, including inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and the repayment of foreign debt.

At the same time, new methods for optimising the revenue collection system and identifying additional revenue streams to ensure fiscal stability are being prioritised.

Draft laws, decrees, and proposed amendments to legislation discussed at the meeting will be submitted for consideration during the eighth ordinary session of the National Assembly's ninth legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

Furthermore, the government is emphasising its efforts to curb the import of locally producible goods. Efforts to balance import-export dynamics and strengthen domestic production capabilities for export are also being explored.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.