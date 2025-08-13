SC asks Telangana to restore green cover on Kancha Gachibowli land

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to restore the lost green cover of the Kancha Gachibowli area near the Hyderabad Central University.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran gave the state government six weeks to submit a revised plan for the development of 400-acre land with safeguards for forests, wildlife, and lakes.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case initiated in April in the wake of the large-scale felling of trees on the land near the university.

As the state government said that all tree-cutting actions have been halted, the bench appreciated the Telangana government's submission, while making it clear that it is not against development, but development has to be sustainable.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the Telangana government, informed the apex court that, in compliance with earlier directives, all tree-cutting actions have been halted.

The bench was also told that the government is looking into the larger picture of how to ensure that its forests and lakes are not harmed in the process of development.

The state submitted that it is looking at the matter in a holistic manner and is attempting to balance the interests of the environment and wildlife with development.

When Singhvi urged the court to give the state six to eight weeks to place its proposal on record, the court agreed to the request. The Chief Justice told Singhvi that if the state comes up with a good proposal, the court will withdraw the proceedings against it. He, however, made it clear that the state should restore the destroyed forest.

The bench also observed that while carrying out development activities, the interest of the environment and wildlife has to be taken care of by ensuring mitigating and compensatory measures.

The Supreme Court had initiated suo moto proceedings while taking serious note of the felling of trees on the land in Kancha Gachibowli village.

The Telangana government had undertaken tree-cutting as part of a plan to auction the land through the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to develop IT infrastructure.

Students of the adjoining Hyderabad Central University and green activists had staged protests, demanding a halt to the deforestation in an eco-sensitive zone, which serves as the "lungs" of Hyderabad city.

On April 3, the Supreme Court passed an interim order staying further tree-felling. The state was also asked to clarify whether the requisite permission was obtained for felling the trees.

The bench directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) constituted to assist the Supreme Court in complex environmental matters, to personally visit the site and submit a report.

On April 16, the Court observed that the extent of destruction caused in 100 acres showed an alarming picture and ordered a status quo on the land. It also remarked that it would go out of its way to protect the environment and ecology.

In May, the apex court gave Telangana a choice between restoring the destroyed forest or facing the prospect of its Chief Secretary and "half a dozen officials" being sent to a "temporary prison".

It had ordered the state to prepare a plan to restore the destroyed forest.

