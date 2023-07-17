SC allows B'luru bomb blast case accused Abdul Nassir Madani to stay in Kerala

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday allowed former president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blast case, Abdul Nassir Madani, to move and reside in his hometown in Kerala.

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh allowed the PDP leader’s application on the condition that he will appear at a designated police station in Kollam in Kerala every two weeks.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Madani, apprised the apex court that his client is suffering from various ailments and trial against him in Bengaluru is almost over. Based on it, the court observed that Madani’s presence in Bengaluru is unnecessary and allowed him to move and stay in Kollam. It also permitted Madani to leave the Kollam district for medical treatment after informing the local police.

Earlier relaxing his bail condition, the top court had allowed Madani to stay in Kerala for three months till July 8 for visiting his ailing father and getting Ayurveda treatment.

On 26 June, he was taken to Kerala from Bengaluru with tight police security arrangements after the Supreme Court had rejected his plea objecting to the cost of security arrangements.

Later, he deposited Rs 6,74,101 to the Karnataka Government in advance for security arrangements.

Madani, an accused in Bengaluru serial bomb blast case, is out on bail. However, the court had given a conditional bail restricting his movements outside Bengaluru until the case is disposed of.

One person was killed and 20 were injured in the Bengaluru serial blasts. Madani was named as one of the accused. The police have named 31 others as accused in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.