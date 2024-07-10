Sanjana Phadke to re-enter ‘Kundali Bhagya’ after two years 'to seek revenge’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Phadke is all set to re-enter the popular TV show 'Kundali Bhagya' after two years and revealed that her character will return to seek revenge for what happened to her daughter in the past.

The actress, currently also seen in 'Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani', has been part of Shraddha Arya's show since its inception in 2017.

"I'm elated to return to one of my favourite shows. I was part of the show for years and am excited to once again entertain my audience as Sanjana Khurana. I hope to receive the same amount of love and support from my audience as before,” Sanjana said.

The actress added: “I'm thankful to Ekta Kapoor for this opportunity.”

Sanjana's comeback, who had earlier played the role of Sheryln’s (Ruhi Chaturvedi) mother, promises to bring new twists to the show's storyline.

The actress is known for her roles in TV shows like 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', and 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', among others.

Talking about her role, Sanjana said: "I will play a negative role, entering the show to seek revenge for whatever happened to my daughter in the past. I can only say the viewers will get to see a lot of new drama and revelations in the coming episodes."

'Kundali Bhagya' is a successful spin-off series of 'Kumkum Bhagya', it premiered on July 12, 2017. Initially starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura as leads.

The show currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads.

