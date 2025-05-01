Sameera Reddy recalls crying at home before she went to an award show

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy opened up about a vulnerable moment from her early days in Bollywood, recalling how she broke down in tears before attending an award show, overwhelmed by self-doubt and fear as a newcomer in the industry.

On Thursday, Reddy took to Instagram to share an emotional reflection on her early days in the film industry. Revisiting a moment from an award show during her initial years in Bollywood, she shared how deeply uncertain and overwhelmed she felt. From battling nerves backstage to leaning on the support of her elder sister for strength, Sameera painted a picture of vulnerability that many can relate to.

The ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress shared a nostalgic throwback video of herself accepting an award for her performance in “Darna Mana Hai.” The moment, captured on stage, also featured actor Vivek Oberoi, who presented her with the honour during the event.

For the caption, Sameera wrote, “This made me realise, how at this very moment on stage I was so unsure of myself and I just didn’t feel I had it in me. I was new to Bollywood . I remember crying at home before I went to the awards , I asked my elder sis Sushama to accompany me because I was so scared of the industry where I really didn’t know anyone well. I was so intimidated. It took me years to believe I fit in.”

“Today I look back and see how far I’ve come into such a comfortable space with my body, my soul and my heart. It’s a journey of self discovery we all go through I guess. And I’m grateful for feeling very loved for being exactly who I am and how I am now. It’s really a blessing #throwback,” she added.

Work-wise, the 46-year-old actress is known for her work in films like, ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya,’ ‘Darna Mana Hai,’ ‘Race,’ and ‘Musafir.’ She was last seen on the big screen in 'Varadhanayaka', an action film released in 2013. The movie, directed by Ayyappa P. Sharma, also starred Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Nikesha Patel.

