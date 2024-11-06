Salesforce India clocks 36 pc revenue growth at Rs 9,116 crore in FY24, expands footprint

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Enterprise software major Salesforce India saw its total revenue rise more than 36 per cent to Rs 9,116.3 crore last fiscal (FY24) from the previous year, according to its regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies.

The company on Wednesday committed to a new Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru that would be one of the 10 tower investments the company has made in key markets, including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta and Indianapolis.

The 12-story tower will feature an immersive lobby, a Salesforce Innovation Centre, and spaces designed for how employees work today with a focus on collaboration, sustainability, and employee wellness, according to a company statement.

Salesforce opened its Hyderabad Centre of Excellence in 2016 and expanded it in 2023, firmly establishing India as a leading talent and global innovation hub for the company. Today, Salesforce has over 13,000 employees in India, across offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said the launch of the first ever Salesforce Tower in India “further strengthens our continued commitment to the region, providing our employees a stellar experience and state-of-the-art space for collaboration, and innovation in an AI-first era where humans with agents drive customer success together”.

Salesforce employees will start moving into the tower upon completion in 2026.

Salesforce’s growth in India is also supported by an extensive ecosystem of established strategic partners, start-ups, over 2 million Salesforce developers, and more users of Trailhead - Salesforce’s free online learning platform - than any market outside the US.

“Salesforce Tower Bengaluru will serve as a beacon of Salesforce’s culture and values, and a central gathering place for our employees, customers, partners, and Trailblazers from around the world,” said Relina Bulchandani, Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Workplace Services, Salesforce.

Sunil D’Souza, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Consumer Products Limited said the expansion of Salesforce in India will continue to empower and supercharge businesses with the latest technology to transform in this new AI-fuelled innovation cycle.

