Saiyami on beach clean-up: 'Our devotion should extend to preserving beauty of our city'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who has tied up with an NGO for clean-up drive at Juhu Beach, post Ganpati Visarjan, here, said "it’s important we honour our traditions and culture while also respecting the need to save the environment."

This endeavour is in partnership with the dedicated volunteers from the Bhamla Foundation, known for their relentless efforts in environmental conservation. Mumbai's beaches witness a substantial influx of devotees and revelers during the festive season, and ensuring the cleanliness of these pristine shores post-Visarjan poses a substantial challenge.

Saiyami has taken it upon herself to address this issue and contribute to the city she calls home, and shared a powerful message for all Mumbaikars, emphasising the importance of environmental responsibility.

The actress said: "Bappa will certainly not like seeing our beaches filled with litter post the festivities. I have worked with Afroz Shah who has been doing incredible work the last seven years. Very happy to join the Bhamla foundation this time.”

“Our devotion should extend to preserving the beauty of our city and its beaches. Let us join hands in this noble cause to keep our shores clean and thriving. It’s important we honour our traditions and culture while also respecting the need to save the environment,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiyami was recently seen as Anina in ‘Ghoomer’. In ‘Ghoomer’, Saiyami plays a paraplegic sportsperson. Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut. An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

