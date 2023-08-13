Saira Banu looks back at Sridevi's 'great contribution' to world of cinema

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Bollywood's iconic actress Saira Banu praised on her 60th birth anniversary on Sunday, saying her art was a great contribution to the world of cinema.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saira shared a heartwarming throwback coloured photo of Sridevi along with late actor Dilip Kumar.

Along with the photo, she wrote in the caption: “Remembering the stunning and graceful Sridevi on her birth anniversary. Her art was a great contribution to the world of cinema.”

Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for her. Boney shared throwback photos of him with his late wife on Instagram, and captioned the post simply with "Happy Birthday" and many heart emojis.

Sridevi's young daughter Khushi, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Archies', wrote "Happy Birthday Mama" with a white emoji.

Jahnvi, who was last seen in the film 'Bawaal', reposted her father's message on her Instagram Stories. Google Calendars also paid a tribute to the actress, celebrating her legacy with an artsy doodle.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 as a result of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

