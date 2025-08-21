Saiee Manjrekar: In no rush to fill my calendar just for the sake of being busy

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) She started her acting journey when she was just 16, actress Saiee Manjrekar at 23 says that she’s in no rush to fill her calendar “just for the sake of being busy” and wants to work on things she truly wants “to be a part of”.

Saiee said: "I started working very young, and in these years, I’ve learned that choosing the right project is far more important than doing too many at once. I’m in no rush to fill my calendar just for the sake of being busy.”

“At this stage in my life, I want to work on things I truly want to be a part of stories that excite me, roles that challenge me, and experiences that help me grow as an artist.”

Saiee, who is the daughter of veteran star Mahesh Manjrekar, said a project should give her the freedom to explore her “craft and bring something unique to the table.”

“I believe that when you work from a place of passion, the results always speak for themselves. I’m happy to wait for the right opportunities rather than make hasty decisions that don’t align with my vision,” she concluded.

Saiee made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

She did her first leading role as Khushi Chautala in the 2019 Hindi action-comedy Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for the song "Manjha", alongside Aayush Sharma.

In 2022, she made her Telugu film debut alongside Varun Tej in Ghani, which ended up being a commercial failure. She was next featured in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual biographical action film Major, a biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan in which she played the role of Isha Agarwal who is Unnikrishnan's love interest.

She next appeared in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opposite Guru Randhawa.

