Sadhguru calls for ensuring safety of Hindus in violence-hit Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the spiritual leaders and founder of the Isha Foundation, said on Wednesday that atrocities are being perpetrated against Hindus in violence-torn Bangladesh and called for swift action for ensuring their safety.

Sharing a news report of a Bangladesh newspaper 'Daily Star', Sadhguru said, "What was part of this Nation unfortunately became neighborhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people -who actually belong to this Civilisation- from these shocking atrocities."

In a post on social media platform X, Sadhguru posted, "The atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of #Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood. What was part of this Nation unfortunately became neighborhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people -who actually belong to this Civilisation- from these shocking atrocities.

On Tuesday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev had condemned the targeted attacks on temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh, and urged the Centre to to protect the Hindu minority in the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh ISKCON Gen Secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahamchari had sought India's help, saying Hindus are very afraid of targeted attacks. He also highlighted the recurring pattern of minorities being targeted whenever the government is toppled.

Bangladesh has recorded deaths of over 400 people since mid July amid anti-government protests that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister and fled the country on Monday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin chaired a meeting which unanimously decided to release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia immediately, after which she has been freed.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin made the announcement, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The student-led non-cooperation movement had put immense pressure on the Hasina government.

The students had been protesting against a 30 per cent reservation in government jobs for relatives of freedom fighters who wrested independence for Bangladesh from Pakistan in a bloody civil war in 1971 in which, according to Dhaka officials, three million people were killed in the genocide by Pakistani troops and their supporters.

After the Supreme Court slashed the reservations to 5 per cent, student leaders put the protests on hold, but the demonstrations flared up again because the students said the government ignored their call to release all their leaders, making the resignation of Hasina their primary demand.

