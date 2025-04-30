Ruturaj's appointment as CSK captain set me on cloud 9, says childhood coach Mohan Jadhav

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad’s childhood coach Mohan Jadhav was confident that his ward would one day lead Chennai Super Kings, but he never thought it would happen so soon.

Gaikwad, who has been part of the franchise since 2019, was named CSK skipper on the eve of the 2024 IPL season after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. In Gaikwad’s first season as captain, CSK narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2024 IPL Playoffs. The Chennai side had seven wins and losses each in their 14-game campaign, which saw them finish fifth, below Royal Challengers Bengaluru on net run rate.

Jadhav said he was on cloud nine when Gaikwad was named CSK captain — a moment that lit up his heart.

"I was definitely expecting it, but not this early because there were equally talented people already in line. But as and when CSK announced this decision, it set me on cloud nine. We felt like we are finally achieving our aims," Jadhav said on 'House of Glory' podcast.

“During his last year as his coach, I gave him the captaincy for the first time. His attitude at that time was astoundingly mature. Reflecting on that, when I see him today as CSK’s captain, it really does not astonish me. He was meant for it. And I’m sure CSK was on the lookout for someone like him only,” he added.

Speaking about Gaikwad’s dedication and maturity towards cricket ever since childhood, Jadhav shared the journey of how he began as a fast bowler when he joined the academy at the age of 3. However, he later shifted focus to his batting and has been a slick 360 degree-batter, now having bagged the captaincy for the 5-time IPL-winning team Chennai Super Kings.

Gaikwad's 2025 IPL season was cut short after he had taken a blow on his right forearm while trying to step down the pitch off during CSK’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 30.

