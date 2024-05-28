Russia says NATO conducting nuclear strike drills near its border

Moscow, May 28 (IANS) NATO is practicing nuclear strikes against Russia, Army General Vladimir Kulishov, first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service and head of the Border Service, said on Tuesday.

"Near the Russian border, NATO reconnaissance activity is increasing, and the intensity of operational combat training of the alliance's troops is increasing, during which scenarios for conducting combat operations against the Russian Federation are being practiced, including launching nuclear strikes on our territory," he said in an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti.

"All this requires us to take adequate measures to protect and secure our borders," Kulishov said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Russian military earlier launched military drills involving tactical nuclear weapons as a "response to provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials against the Russian Federation," according to the Defence Ministry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.