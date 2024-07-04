Ruckus in Raj Assembly as Oppn demands Education Minister's resignation over DNA remark

Jaipur, July 4 (IANS) Ruckus continued in the Rajasthan Assembly on the second day of the budget session on Thursday with the Opposition demanding an apology and resignation from state Education Minister Madan Dilawar over his call for DNA test of tribals to prove their lineage.

Interacting with mediapersons in Jaipur last month, Dilawar said, "The party which carries out activities to break the country and the society will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If BAP leaders do not consider themselves as Hindus, their DNA should be tested."

The Minister was referring to the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), which has three MLAs in the state Assembly.

The House on Thursday witnessed a fierce uproar when Dilawar stood up to reply to a question concerning the Education Department.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said while Dilawar has not yet apologised for his DNA remark, the Chief Minister (Bhajanlal Sharma) too has not taken any action in this matter.

"We have only two demands -- the Minister should apologise for his remarks and step down from his post," Jully said.

The Opposition also boycotted the proceedings of the House, which was adjourned till 11 a.m. on July 10.

Meanwhile, in the absence of the Opposition, Dilawar said, “Tribals are the saviours of our culture. I never intended to make any negative comments on the tribal society. I know that tribals have been living in this country since time immemorial and everyone respects them. I have also read about Birsa Mundaji who is revered as God.

”What is being said about me is not correct at all. The journalists had asked me if BAP MP Rajkumar Roat had said that tribals were not Hindus. My take was that tribals who are Hindus, will always remain Hindus. The tribals have been living on this earth since time immemorial..."

